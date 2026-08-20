Balclutha resident Jeanetta McArthur (centre), nominated neighbours Glenn and Ann Michie as this week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legends, to receive a tasty leg of lamb.

Mrs McArthur said the couple kept her company and took care of mobility errands such as bringing in wheelie bins and the all-important Otago Daily Times from her letterbox.

Mrs McArthur has lived on Centennial Avenue since 1981 and became friends when the Michies moved nearby 15 years ago.

Mrs Michie downplayed her and her husband’s contribution.

‘‘It’s just being thoughtful and doing a good turn for your neighbour,’’ she said.

‘‘You don’t expect any reward.’’

Mrs McArthur said her neighbours’ unassuming kindness qualified them as true Local Legends.

Keep sending your nominations’ names, contact phone numbers and reasons they are our Local Legends to: nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz

Report & Photo: Nick Brook