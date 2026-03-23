Malcolm Duff in action for the New Zealand in the skeet clay target shooting at the 2006 Commonwealth Games at the Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images

A former Commonwealth Games athlete has denied murdering a Clutha vet and can now be named as her partner.

Malcolm Boyd Duff, 65 – who represented New Zealand at the Melbourne games in 2006 - had his case called before the High Court at Dunedin this morning while he remained in hospital.

He was charged with the murder of his partner Jillian Sherie Clark after she was found dead at their Crichton home on January 23.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner entered a not-guilty plea on her client’s behalf.

Duff’s identity was subject to a suppression order since he was charged but Ms Saunderson-Warner today said she would not apply for an extension of that.

Jillian Clark. Photo: Supplied

The defendant’s first court hearing was conducted by his hospital bedside earlier this month.

The man did not speak during that brief session and communicated using a whiteboard.

Details of his specific injuries and the treatment he had received were suppressed.

Following Dr Clark’s death, bunches of flowers were laid at the foot of a sign reading "The Country Vet" outside her home.

Her family described her as “[an] unfailingly generous, big-hearted person, who always had a smile on her face".

At the Commonwealth Games in 2006, Duff competed in Skeet shooting, singles and doubles, where he placed tenth and seventh overall.

He will appear again in court in May.