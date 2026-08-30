Kaikorai and Lincoln teams, and match officials before a memorial game at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Kaikorai and Lincoln rugby players paid tribute to a fallen colleague on Saturday.

A team from Lincoln University travelled to the Bishopscourt ground in Dunedin to take on a Kaikorai side in a memorial game for the late Jock Davies.

Mr Davies, who was originally from Tapanui, was killed in a hunting accident on Stewart Island in July last year. He was 21.

Jock Davies, of Tapanui.

Mr Davies had played for the Kaikorai club, turning out for sides in the colts grade. He was a popular member of the team and club.

He also had many friends who studied and played at Lincoln.

Members of the Davies family were at the game on Saturday. For the record, Lincoln kicked a penalty right at the end to win the game 24-22.

Mr Davies studied at Otago Polytechnic and was post-humously awarded a bachelor of applied science in March this year. — Allied Media