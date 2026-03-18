Photo: ODT files A would-be penguin rescuer needed rescuing as the incoming tide caught them unawares in the Catlins yesterday. Catlins SAR member Adrian Shute said the rescue of the man had been unusual, as six members of the SAR team were present, cutting tracks in nearby bush at Surat Bay when they heard his calls for help. Mr Shute said the man, who was visiting the area, appeared to be attempting to rescue a yellow-eyed penguin from incoming waters when he became trapped himself. "He had been trying to rescue a penguin when the tide came in and caught him unawares. "Some of the sand has been washed away round that part of the beach, so it can catch people out. "We were doing a fundraiser for SAR just round the corner, so it was probably the quickest callout we’ve done. It’s pretty unusual for six of us to be on the spot." He said the man had been helped back to the beach, and was unharmed. Police said they had been alerted to the incident about 3.25pm. richard.davison@odt.co.nz