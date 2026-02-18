God Defend New Zealand score writer John Joseph Woods. PHOTO: ODT FILES A golden moment in Lawrence’s history will be celebrated later this year — although music, not mining, will be the star. During research for a club event last year, Beaumont woman Alison Joyce noted 2026 would be an auspicious anniversary for the New Zealand national anthem, and its link to nearby Lawrence. In 1876, prominent Lawrence citizen John Joseph Woods won a competition to provide music for Thomas Bracken’s poem, God Defend New Zealand. The tune rapidly gained in popularity, first becoming the unofficial national song, before being formally enshrined as the country’s national anthem in 1977. Mrs Joyce said as no celebration appeared to have been planned to mark the anniversary, she had taken steps to canvass local opinion and gain support for an event. "Local people I’ve spoken to are right behind it, and I can see it gaining momentum more widely, as the anthem is something central to all New Zealanders and our national identity. "Lawrence holds a heritage day each November, which would align roughly with the dates of the competition and the first singing of the anthem here in Lawrence, so that could be the perfect date to hold the jubilee." Woods came to Lawrence as a teacher in 1874, then soon became county clerk, a role he held for the next 55 years. A talented musician, he entered the competition in 1876, and won in October of that year. Alison Joyce. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON The poem — with its brand new score — was first sung at the Lawrence Hospital Christmas Ball on December 7, 1876. Part of Woods’ brief in writing the tune was to make it suitable for young voices, allowing all New Zealanders to join in singing the anthem. Mrs Joyce said involving local youth would be important for any celebration. "At this stage we’re only considering ideas for how we might celebrate, and anything is possible, really. "In 1878, Prime Minister George Grey visited Lawrence and was greeted by 600 local children singing the anthem, so to re-enact that in some way would be amazing." She said no local descendants of Woods were known, but any interested in participating would also be welcomed. The anthem was just as important to Lawrence as its well-documented gold rush past, she said, and should be celebrated as such. "Every time one of our Olympians receives a medal, or our All Blacks step out, that’s a little bit of Lawrence gold in everyone’s ears. It’s yet another thing for us all to be proud of." richard.davison@odt.co.nz