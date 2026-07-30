Removing building barriers key to regional growth

Heading into the last election, a topic I heard a lot about from people in the Clutha District was how the Resource Management Act (RMA) was holding them back. National said it would replace the RMA and we’ve recently had a big step forward to achieving this with both our RMA replacement bills being reported back from select committee. This is a crucial part of bringing policy into law, as the select committee hears all sides and makes recommendations on whether new legislation should progress. There have been changes that will improve the workability of our new planning system, which will increase our ability to get things done here in South Otago and throughout New Zealand. For too long it has been too hard to consent new activities in our country. The complex RMA was inconsistent and strangled good ideas with red tape. Over the past six months, the Environment Committee has considered submissions and has recommended a range of improvements the government supports. The core architecture remains unchanged. The new two-Bill system will be retained, which features goals and national instruments setting direction from the top; a narrowing of matters that can be revisited at each successive level of decision-making; more consistent planning rules; fewer consenting requirements; higher thresholds for public participation in consents; and a clearer focus on managing the effects that matter. Our two Bills to replace the RMA will make it easier to build, remove barriers to growth and help fuel a stronger economy with more jobs and opportunities. The new system is projected to boost GDP by $3.1\u2009billion annually, while delivering $13.3b in savings over 30 years through reduced administrative and compliance costs. Every year, New Zealand spends $1.6b on consents. That is huge money, and for many people wanting to invest in new operations, changes to their farming practices and so on, the consenting process is often too costly. This has left a lot of great ideas dead in the water. We project that 40% of consents that are required now will not be necessary under our new system. These reforms will replace one of New Zealand's most complicated pieces of legislation with a planning system that is more predictable, more consistent and far better at enabling New Zealand to grow. We need to be able to develop and get better in order to increase productivity, hire more staff and be the prosperous region we know we can be. If you’re a business owner, farmer or even a homeowner wanting to make improvements to your house or property, the complex consenting system you’ve had to face for the past 25 years is changing for the better. [Missing Credit]MP for Southland Joseph Mooney. Photo: Allied Media files It’s all about fixing the basics and building the future.