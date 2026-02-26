Breaking earth at Milton’s Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool site in a sod turning ceremony were (from left) Stephen Woodhead and Marie Smith of Bruce Communities Facilities Trust, Calder Stewart executive director of construction Donald Stewart, Bruce Communities Facilities Trust secretary and Project Bruce community development manager Kim Schiller, Calder Stewart executive director of construction Peter Stewart and Clutha Mayor Jock Martin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Construction has begun on Milton’s Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool following a ceremonial sod turning on February 10, 2026.

The event at the site between Union and Ajax Sts brought together Clutha District Council representatives, construction partners Calder Stewart and the Bruce Community Facilities Trust.

Old structures were demolished over last December and January, paving the way for the projected 19-month build and finalisation of consents.

The $19.4million project includes $6.4m in grants and external funding, with $13m covered by rates.

The Trust has committed to raising $2m.

Calder Stewart executive director Donald Stewart expressed gratitude for naming the facility after his late mother, Elsie Stewart, highlighting her community contributions, and Trust chair Stephen Woodhead noted the project’s origins in the 2018 Our Place Milton Community Plan, based on local feedback.

‘‘Milton is growing and this work, along with several other community-led projects under way, secures Milton’s future as an attractive destination for residents and visitors alike,’’council chief executive Steve Hill said.

He linked the development to ongoing Milton upgrades including underground powerlines, footpath reconstruction, and the Gray St Plaza.

Mayor Jock Martin emphasised the project’s momentum.

‘‘We can’t go back, and we can’t stand still,’’ he said.

‘‘We’ve got to move forward, focused. The past council made a commitment and today is the day it is being realised.’’

More information and updates are online at council’s website.