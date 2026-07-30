Balclutha singer-songwriter Bazza Brown (left), drummer Cam Brown and bassist Matt McLaren were some of the performers rehearsing for the upcoming release concert for Brown’s new single, Down South, last week. From 7pm on Saturday, August 8, the band will shake the stage on the City Impact Church stage at 59 Clyde St, Balclutha, with support from Gold Guitar winner Keily Smith and Southland group Kayson Road. Born in Gore and raised in South Otago, Brown has been writing and performing for country-rock fans across the lower South Island for years, including appearances at the Gold Guitar and Southern Country Music Awards, where he was runner-up in the Senior Country Rock section. He said his music aimed to blend country storytelling with rock energy to create a “trucker” country-rock sound, reflecting the rural people and places that had shaped his life and Southern identity. The concert will feature songs from the musician’s growing catalogue, alongside the first live performance of Down South. Tickets are available online at Humanitix. Report Nick Brook/Photo: Supplied