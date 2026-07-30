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South Otago

Steamers retain trophy in finals repeat

Clutha Steamers captain Max Pennell holds the Southern Region trophy aloft as the team celebrates retaining the title against West Taieri, at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday. Photo: Richard Davison
Clutha Steamers captain Max Pennell holds the Southern Region trophy aloft as the team celebrates retaining the title against West Taieri, at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday. Photo: Richard Davison
Clutha Steamers captain Max Pennell holds the Southern Region trophy aloft as the team celebrates retaining the title against West Taieri, at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday. Photo: Richard Davison
Francis Parker
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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