Steamers retain trophy in finals repeat

The Clutha Steamers secured back-to-back Southern Region rugby titles in style on Saturday. They capped off their 150th jubilee season in fitting fashion with a 27-18 victory over West Taieri at the Balclutha Showgrounds. West Taieri dominated the opening 10 minutes, playing perhaps their best rugby of the final, camping inside Clutha’s 22m line and launching repeated raids on the line. However, Clutha’s defensive unit held firm. Their fast-line pressure forced the visiting playmakers into rushed passes, while the forward pack met West Taieri’s direct runners with resolute physicality. Despite Clutha repeatedly clearing their lines, West Taieri sustained the pressure and eventually opened the scoring through lock Ben Davidson, who barged over from close range following an extended period of attack. Clutha initially struggled to gain momentum, conceding possession through unforced errors during their early carries. The match swung when winger Junior Samuelu sparked the home side with a brilliant 50m solo effort, collecting a high kick, chipping his opposing winger, and beating three cover defenders to score. Halfback Sam Stratford converted the try and added two penalties to give Clutha a 13-5 lead at the break. [Missing Credit]Clutha halfback Sam Stratford enjoyed a stellar game for the Steamers during Saturday's final against West Taieri, adding a try to exceptional work with the boot. Photo: Richard Davison The early stages of the second half mirrored the first with West Taieri controlling territory only to be denied by Clutha’s relentless goal-line defence. As Clutha settled into more possession, Stratford’s tactical kicking from the base of the ruck repeatedly pinned West Taieri deep in their own territory. Shifting to an up-tempo game plan, Clutha kept the opposition defence on the back foot, culminating in Stratford crossing from close range after multiple phases to extend the lead. West Taieri struggled to establish a foothold in the second half, frequently forced to initiate attacks from deep inside their own half. Two penalties from the boot of Callum Smeaton kept the visitors within striking distance, but Clutha delivered the decisive blow with under 20 minutes remaining when second five Sosene Te’o crossed the line. West Taieri rallied late, earning a consolation try through flanker Conner Jenkins at fulltime, but the result was already beyond doubt. Clutha’s victory was anchored by an uncompromising defensive performance and clinical execution inside the opposition’s red zone. Sam Stratford put in a strong performance, delivering exceptional box kicks, sharp decision-making, and accurate goal-kicking. Up front, flanker Kurt Turnbull alongside locks Tate and Bax Colley dominated the set piece and collision areas, while Samuelu remained a constant threat out wide along with fullback Dallas Kupa-Pickering, who was inspiring in open space and safe under the high ball. Clutha’s bench also added energy with Connor Mills and Lene Fetalaiga bringing energy. For West Taieri, who were unable to find their usual attacking rhythm in the second half, fullback Finn Aitken and locks Davidson and Conor Beaton were the standout performers. Beaton carried all day and never took a backward step. Davidson’s lineout work was exceptional, and he threw his body into everything. Halfback Jackson Reid did a stellar job of cleaning up behind a sloppy West Taieri ruck for the majority of the game. Clutha will face Upper Clutha at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday for the Countrywide final, after the Rams notched up a third successive title in Wānaka on Saturday, defeating Wakatipu 17-14. The match will form part of a double bill, as Big River Country women face off against University in their semifinal fixture. [Missing Credit]Clutha fans were out in force for Saturday's final against West Taieri, providing colour and noise to the occasion. Photo: Richard Davison[Missing Credit]Clutha lock Tate Colley wins a lineout, with a little help from his teammates. Photo: Richard Davison[Missing Credit]Enjoying a double celebration on Saturday was Clutha stalwart Sylvester Reeves, running out for his 200th game for the club. Photo: Richard Davison[Missing Credit]Clutha second-five Sosene Te'o flies over the try line during the Steamers' successful title defence in Balclutha on Saturday. Photo: Richard Davison