Milton and Kaitangata are the first to receive new highway entry welcome signs as part of a district-wide refresh by the Clutha District Council. Photo: Clutha District Council Opportunities may well still abound in Milton — although its welcome sign no longer proclaims it. The Clutha District Council is refreshing South Otago towns’ highway entry signs, and Milton and Kaitangata are first off the rank. Although Kaitangata has retained its "Black Gold Town" theme — reflecting its long coal-mining heritage — Milton has shed its slogan, "The Town of Opportunities", as part of the update. Clutha District Council community development team leader Lilly Paterson said not too much should be read into the change, which was driven by local community groups consulted about the signs. "Community groups workshopped what they wanted the themes and look to be for their new signs, and how they expressed their town’s character and heritage. "Milton’s welcome sign is the second off the rank and was installed last month. It depicts the Tokomairiro wetland and conservation area and its cultural and historic significance to the district, along with the more recent arrival of the [Clutha Gold] cycle trail." The updated sign bears no slogan. A sign claiming Milton is "The Town of Opportunities" is now a thing of the past. Photo: ODT files Ms Paterson said Kaitangata’s sign reflected the area’s rolling green hills and coal-mining past and present, and its location on the Matau branch of the Clutha River. She believed the signs had not been updated since 2006. All Clutha towns with existing signs would receive replacements — costing about $3000 — as part of a rolling upgrade. She said initial community reaction to the signs had been positive. "Our goal is to give these signs a consistent look with the black trim and consistent fonts, while allowing each town to maintain a unique identity. The idea is to involve community groups — and the results are starting to roll in, showing how each community has expressed its character and heritage." Milton is also in the middle of a multimillion-dollar series of upgrades to its town centre infrastructure at present, and officials have earmarked it for significant growth during the next 15 years. When completed, the town will have an upgraded streetscape and central plaza with public toilets, and a new, $19.4 million swimming pool and library/service centre. richard.davison@odt.co.nz