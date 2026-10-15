The Otago Community Trust’s (OCT) recent funding round has helped support local families, while also promoting South Otago’s 160th A&P Show.

Gore and Clutha Whānau Refuge (GCWR) received $7500 for free community services across the Clutha district including mediation, non-violence and Ideal Renters programmes, and male advocacy services.

Manager Talia Marshall said the programmes provided practical support, education and early intervention for people experiencing housing instability, family violence, financial hardship or relationship conflict.

‘‘Following the loss of a substantial amount of funding this year, this contribution has been crucial in ensuring we can continue providing free, accessible services to those who need them most,’’ Mrs Marshall said.

‘‘We are extremely grateful to OCT for their support and believing in our programmes.’’

The funding will also support the Loves Me Not programme at South Otago High School, and healthy relationship education at Telford, informing young people about respectful relationships.

Over the past year, GCWR responded to 182 crisis calls, provided 292 bed nights, helped 47 clients into secure private rentals, Kāinga Ora housing or safe relocations and reported 60% of clients felt “more empowered” after using its services.

Elsewhere, the South Otago A&P Society’s bid to add a big bonus to this year’s 160th show day received $5000 from the trust.

Show secretary Heather Dudfield said the society wanted to make the anniversary event stand out with extra special sashes and ribbons for the contenders.

‘‘Our Southern Districts Premier Show of the 2026/27 season will have floral garlands for supreme winners in all sections, including a new supreme award in the home industries section,’’ Mrs Dudfield said.

‘‘A champion will be chosen from all first placings in each section to become section champion, then those will be judged for the supreme winner.

“So it’s time to start practising home baking, creating, and snapping those photos.’’

Show admission on Saturday, November 28, will be $10 for adults.

The Otago Community Trust distributed $1.62 million through 31 grants in its most recent funding round.