The Andrew Haulage Balclutha Shovellers are on top form, notching up successive victories during recent weeks.

Balclutha beat Thistle 3-1 at the Balclutha Showgrounds on Saturday, July 18, followed by a resounding 5-1 win against Southend United this Saturday.

In a tight battle played in excellent spirits, the Clutha Shovellers overcame a spirited Thistle team.

Clutha featured several youth academy graduates and they played some excellent, entertaining football.

Despite dropping a 1-0 lead they dug deep, and came up with two further goals to seal the win 3-1.

Tim Button, Cory Budge and Blake Mosley worked hard all game.

The midfield chased hard and was dominant in possession, Oliver Scarth having a great all-round game to earn man-of-the-match.

The end of match pressure was soaked up by a solid backline sandwich comprised of a Morahan in the middle, Simmonds bread, and Ram Rod sauciness out the back completing the delicious snack.

After losing to Southend 4-0 in Invercargill three weeks ago, the Shovellers went into this weekend’s home game as underdogs.

However, free-flowing football and fast transitions across and up the pitch changed the narrative, despite a boggy surface slowing the ball and draining legs.

Once again this style resulted in multiple chances, with only one being taken.

Southend also managed to get one back, with former Balclutha player Chichi storming through the middle of the park to make the half time score 1-1.

After halftime encouragement to “take their chances”, an inspired team went back out and did exactly that, blowing the southerners away with four more goals.

Man-of-the-match Matthew Simmonds struck a hat trick, Blake Mosley tallied one, and Toby Deverson scored a fantastic maiden goal for the team, from long range on the right.

Next match is away to Thistle, for the Edinburgh knock-out Cup Final on Saturday, August 8, where Balclutha will hope to retain the trophy.

Supporter transport to be organised.