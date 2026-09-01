Wānaka is preparing to host Snow League, with three local athletes competing in a world-class field for the event’s $US100,000 ($NZ169,200) prize purse.

Lake Hāwea’s Luke Harrold, the reigning Snow League freeski champion, will be taking part in the event at Cardrona on September 18 and 19 alongside Wānaka snowsports siblings Finley and Campbell Melville Ives and Auckland’s Mischa Thomas.

Freeskier Finley Melville Ives described Snow League as “the scariest event you can compete in”, but was delighted to have it in his backyard.

"To be able to host a Snow League competition in my hometown and to showcase the best of New Zealand is really exciting,” he said.

Harrold said “it’s a dream come true to have a professional level event at my home resort’’.

Lake Hāwea's Luke Harrold exits the halfpipe at the Snow League event at Yunding Snow Park in China in December 2025. Photo: Supplied

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, and I’ll be able to have my family and friends come and watch me which they’re not normally able to do.”

Snowboarder Cam Melville Ives said, “I’ve been riding Cardrona for the last 18 years, so to show the world my home mountain is pretty awesome’’.

Snow League was founded by three-time Olympic gold medallist snowboarder Shaun White, and describes itself as the first professional winter sports league dedicated exclusively to snowboard and freeski halfpipe competition.

In its inaugural season in 2025/26, athletes competed as individuals in four events across the United States, China and Switzerland, with performances contributing to overall titles in both freeski and snowboard.

For its second season, athletes will compete in events in Aspen and Park City in the US, and LAAX in Switzerland, with the Wānaka leg serving as a standalone invitational event not contributing to the overall title.

In the Wānaka event, athletes will compete in teams of four, representing North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and a fourth team of “challengers”.

Each team is made up of a male and female freeskier and a male and female snowboarder, with the cumulative score of the team dictating the final standings.

Luke Harrold and Cam Melville Ives will be in Team Asia-Pacific, with Finley Melville Ives on Team Challengers.

The event has a $US100,000 purse, with each athlete paid a $US5000 appearance fee and a $USD$20,000 prize to be shared evenly across the winning team.

Snow League's founder, three-time Olympic gold medallist Shaun White gets airborne above the halfpipe at Cardrona Alpine Resort at the New Zealand Burton Open in 2009. Photo: ODT files

The main event will take place at Cardrona’s half pipe on Saturday September 19, with a practice day and mini pipe challenge taking place with the event’s founder Shaun White on Friday September 18.

Attendance is free, with the Cardrona halfpipe accessible from the car park.

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz