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Clinical Services Plan will fail on timely, quality medical care

Dr Allan Panting is a retired orthopaedic surgeon, previously elected member of the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, and now a W\\u0101naka resident. He believes that the Central Lakes Clinical Services Plan, released in May, has significant shortcomings for the region. Photo: Allied Media files
Dr Allan Panting is a retired orthopaedic surgeon, previously elected member of the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, and now a W\\u0101naka resident. He believes that the Central Lakes Clinical Services Plan, released in May, has significant shortcomings for the region. Photo: Allied Media files
Dr Allan Panting is a retired orthopaedic surgeon, previously elected member of the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, and now a Wānaka resident. He believes that the Central Lakes Clinical Services Plan, released in May, has significant shortcomings for the region. Photo: Allied Media files
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Otago|Wānaka
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