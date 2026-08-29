Roading crews worked in trying conditions yesterday to clear some of the numerous slips that have blocked State Highway 6 between Makarora and Lake Hāwea, in Central Otago.

In a statement, NZTA said crews had been working both north and south of an area known as The Neck, and the latest assessment was there was about 30 separate slips in the closed section of highway to deal with.

“Sodden ground after the recent heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area has progress more challenging, but work will continue through the weekend,” the statement said.

The closed section of SH6 will remain fully closed at least until Monday, when a further assessment will be made.