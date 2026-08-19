Next stop, Bluff. Anton O'Connell departed Cape Reinga on August 9, the five-year anniversary of the death of his friend Olivia Podmore. Photo: Supplied

Southland’s Anton O’Connell hopes to ride through Wānaka this weekend as he cycles the length of the country in memory of Olivia Podmore.

O’Connell’s friend Podmore was an elite cyclist who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Olympics.

Podmore died by suicide on August 9, 2021, with the head of Cycling NZ later apologising to Podmore’s family for the “appalling” treatment she had endured in its high-performance programme.

On the five-year anniversary of Podmore’s death, O’Connell set off from Cape Reinga in her memory, seeking to raise $10,000 for mental health charity Gumboot Friday.

Speaking to Allied Media from the side of the road near St Arnaud, in Tasman, O’Connell said he believed mental health issues were more commonplace than many people understood.

“I truly believe that there’s so many kids out there who have underlying mental health issues or thoughts that they just never process, and it snowballs.”

Gumboot Friday’s website says anyone in New Zealand who is 25 years of age or younger can start by accessing two free counselling sessions, with two more available if needed.

After four sessions, counsellors can recommend further sessions if required.

“You don’t have to pluck up the courage to go and see your doctor which can be intimidating, you can just go online and book it,” O’Connell said.

With Podmore’s anniversary approaching, O’Connell said the timing was right.

“The anniversary came up again and I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve gone another year losing a lot of young Kiwi to mental health issues.’

“So if I can do something and make a difference, that’s the goal.”

At the time of writing, O’Connell had raised $9,069.

Gumboot Friday said that a counselling session costs $159, meaning O’Connell had raised enough to pay for more than 57 individual counselling sessions.

O’Connell grew up cycling in Southland, competing internationally and twice completing the Tour of Southland, but he has never taken on a ride of this scale.

O’Connell set off with the goal of riding 200km a day — around 10 hours a day of riding — but his body has had other ideas, with knee problems forcing a weekend of respite in Palmerston North before continuing south.

Since his knees have been playing up, O’Connell has dropped his daily mileage slightly, but is still riding significant daily distances of between 140km and 175km.

“The game plan’s changed a bit,” O’Connell said.

“I didn’t plan to rest, but I’ve had to because of my body.”

Despite the pain, O’Connell is continuing his journey through “the power of the mind”.

“I just break it down into another 5km, another 10km.”

O’Connell is fuelled by his cause, sports nutrition provided by a sponsor, and pies.

“I stop at almost every petrol station and smash a pie or an energy drink,” O’Connell said.

“You’ve got to eat whatever, and as much as you can, because you might go 50km without seeing a shop or a person.”

O’Connell has his sights set on arriving in Wānaka this weekend and will be identifiable by his yellow bike laden with bags.

Fundraising information: Instagram @anton_oconnell

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz

Need help?

Healthline 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans 0800 726 666

Alcohol Drug Helpline 0800 787 797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 44 33 66

The Depression Helpline 0800 111 757

Aoake Te Rā – bereaved by suicide service tel: 0800 000 053 web: aoaketera.org.nz

Specific numbers for children

Youthline 0800 376 633 txt 234 or talk@youthline.co.nz

What’s Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1pm-11pm): 0800 942 8787

Kidsline (aimed at children up to age 14; 4pm-6pm weekdays): 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline)