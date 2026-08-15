A non-complying 66-home south Wānaka development will have “less than minor” effects on neighbours and the public should not be notified, its developer says. The development, led by CVR Ltd, a subsidiary of Christchurch developer Southern Living, will take place on land occupied by wedding and events venue, The Venue. It will house 66 residential units in 23 buildings, documents submitted as part of the resource consent application process show. [Missing Credit]Architectural ground floor plan of the proposed 66 unit development in southern Wānaka. Photo: Supplied Consent was also sought for most of the units to be used as year-round visitor accommodation, the documents said. The 23 building total was comprised of eight duplexes, four triplexes, six three-unit blocks and five four-unit blocks ranging in height from 6.4m to 8.2m. Under the proposed district plan’s zoning of the site as lower density suburban residential, the development would not comply with a range of factors, including height, density and permeable surfacing. However, the application argued it was consistent with the objectives and policies of the medium density residential A zoning proposed under the plan’s urban intensification variation. The resource consent application’s assessment of effects on the environment said because the proposal would result in less than minor adverse effects on the environment and on neighbours, it could be processed “without public or limited notification”. The application sought to enable most of the units in the property to be used for visitor accommodation 365 days a year, proposing lots adjoining neighbouring residential properties were limited to being used for visitor accommodation for 180 nights a year. The application’s assessment of effects on the environment said it was not likely every unit would be used for residential visitor accommodation as “some are likely to be purchased for residential use”. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz