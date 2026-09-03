State highways in Makarora and Southland have been checked for damage after earthquakes near Milford Sound were widely felt in the South.

Two shallow, moderate quakes of 5.5 and 5.7 magnitude 40km northeast of the Sound in Southland occurred on Wednesday night, followed by three smaller aftershocks.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said checks on an already damaged part of SH6 and the Milford Road (SH94) on Thursday showed the tremors had not caused any additional issues or interruptions.

Work at Wharf Creek bridge on SH6, where a large amount of rock and debris has been cleared after last week’s slips. Photo: NZTA

Escorted convoys were continuing on an otherwise closed section of SH6 between Makarora and Lake Hāwea in Central Otago, a spokesman said.

The daily convoys led by roading crews between Makarora and the Isthmus Peak Track car park (north of Lake Hāwea township) have been under way following about 30 slips that closed the road last Friday following heavy rain.

“Work continues clearing large volumes of rock, soil and other debris from the highway in anticipation of a road reopening,” he said.

“There had been concerns that more rain in the area since yesterday might trigger fresh slips from destabilised hillsides and require a pause on the convoys, but that has so far not eventuated.”

A further update was due on Friday about traffic access on this section of SH6 over the weekend.

The Gertrude Valley on the Milford Road on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Milford Road Alliance via NZTA

Snow for Milford Road

SH94 between Te Anau and Milford Sound had been closed overnight due to a moderate avalanche risk, but reopened on Thursday morning after the area was assessed.

No issues from the quakes were reported, NZTA said. The avalanche risk was low on Thursday.

However, snow for Friday could mean disruptions during the day for the Milford Road and it was scheduled to close from Donne River to Lower Hollyford Road at night, with an expected reopening on Saturday.

MetService was forecasting up to 8cm of snow to accumulate about the Homer Tunnel from 5am on Friday, and periods of possibly heavy rain in the area at the weekend.

Heavy rain warning for Canterbury

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning until 8am on Friday for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, about and south of Arthur's Pass National Park.

This level of warning means surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible.

Strong wind watches were also in place until Friday for the Canterbury high country and Canterbury Plains close to the foothills, and Marlborough southeast of the Awatere River, while the Ranges of Buller are subject to a heavy rain watch.

Road users were encouraged to plan ahead and to travel to the conditions.

- Allied Media