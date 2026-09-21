A Wānaka historical society has announced plans for a new “state-of-the-art” heritage centre in the lakeside resort town.

A statement from the Upper Clutha History Society on Monday said the society had lodged funding applications to cover the costs of a feasibility study and the concept design.

The centre was planned to be part of the “town square” at Three Parks and had the support of Three Parks, the statement said.

The society said Willowridge Developments director Allan Dippie had approached it with an offer to provide space for the project.

"The facility will provide a much-needed indoor space where locals, visitors and tourists alike can enjoy learning about the land and its people.

"The plan is for a state-of-the-art venue with multi-media, digital and interactive learning displays.

"The displays will include topics such as the mountains and waters, along with the history of tangata whenua, early European settler history and more recent local stories and images.”

It said the project was “a long-held dream” for the Upper Clutha History Society, which for the past 40 years had been collecting and preserving the records and images from the area.

About two years ago the society launched Wānaka History, including its website.

"The Wānaka Story Heritage Centre is seen as the natural progression from this,” the statement said.

Mr Dippie said Willowridge Developments focused on developments that met the needs of the local community and environment.

“Wānaka does not have a traditional museum in which its history is preserved but it does have an incredible historical resource that the Upper Clutha History Society has curated, and this project can bring to life an amazing interactive experience,” he said. — Allied Media