Northlake terrace houses await official inspection. PHOTO: MARK PRICE

Twenty Wanaka terrace houses that were part of the KiwiBuild programme are now finished and awaiting Queenstown Lakes District Council code of compliance sign-off.

A spokesman for Kainga Ora — Homes and Communities said last week inspections were due to take place in the next few weeks.

That brings to 30 the number of completed houses out of the 211 KiwiBuild houses former housing minister Phil Twyford — in October 2018 — committed to build in the Northlake subdivision over the following two years.

Ten more houses are nearing completion, and a further 11 houses have been consented and are "committed to construction". These will take between 12 and 16 weeks to build.

All 10 original KiwiBuild houses have been sold.

In September last year, Housing Minister Megan Woods lifted restrictions on who could buy unsold KiwiBuild houses in Wanaka and some other places.

The Northlake houses were taken out of the KiwiBuild programme and put on the open market because of slow sales.

The spokesman said the Northlake houses went to market in November, priced at $675,000.

He did not respond to a question about how many had sold.

"Interest in the homes available has increased in recent weeks and Winton [the developer] will continue to build its master-planned development in Wanaka, delivering more open market homes over the next few years.

Construction was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown.