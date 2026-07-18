Bo Stent, a Trustee of the Friends of Bullock Creek and a lifelong volunteer. Photo: supplied

Bo Stent, of Bullock Creek

When Bo Stent retired to Wānaka, the lifelong volunteer was looking for a community project to become involved with when Bullock Creek cast its spell.

"We had a stack of cardboard from the move and I was told that Friends of Bullock Creek used it for mulch so I took it down to them and that magical creek waved its spell over me," Mr Stent said.

He began, as he continued today, with a hands-on approach to planting and maintenance, and it was not long before his skills and depth of knowledge saw him identified for a role as a trustee.

It is a role Mr Stent is well qualified for, having been deeply involved in conservation capital projects and construction management throughout his working life.

Mr Stent was on the original team employed to assist with setting up the largest predator free fenced sanctuary in the South Island, Brook Waimarama Sanctuary in Nelson.

He was project manager for the Department of Conservation’s Southern Islands area with projects including the kākāpō recovery programme on Cod Island off Rakiura/Stewart Island.

In addition to his professional background, Mr Stent had a long history of volunteerism, which he always saw as just pitching in.

"We didn’t really call it volunteering back then, it was just what you did," Mr Stent said.

"We were always mowing someone’s lawn and mum was off doing Meals on Wheels or attending a Country Women’s Institute meeting."

When his own children came along, he volunteered around their interests including being a scout leader, Take a Kid Fishing helper and cook at his son’s rowing club.

Through many moves around the country his volunteering has remained prolific, with 25 years service as a volunteer firefighter in addition to spells as a member of the Otago Arts Council and a volunteer artist and committee member for a number of community groups.

In his role as a trustee of the Friends of Bullock Creek, Mr Stent said he saw his role as being a "facilitator".

"Several of my large projects had big numbers of volunteers at their heart and I got to understand the value they bring and what motivates them.

"With Bullock Creek I see a project that is completely achievable with volunteers and I like that it’s low key with the team quietly going about their business of caring for this beautiful asset to our town."

"Volunteering opens new doors, you meet great people and it’s fulfilling to know you are part of something that’s adding value to your community."

Friends of Bullock Creek Trust is a community group with the mandate to restore, protect and enhance the public amenity and environment of Bullock Creek from its headwaters to its entry point into Lake Wānaka.

Contact Andy Oxley at 021 107-5520 or email trustee@fobc.kiwi to volunteer.

Volunteer South is a charitable trust that engages and supports volunteers, organisations and community groups in the Southern region of New Zealand.