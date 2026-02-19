An artist’s impression of the new Links subdivision planned for Wanaka. IMAGE: SUPPLIED A Queenstown developer has set his sights on Wānaka, with the announcement of a 257-home ‘‘affordable’’ subdivision. The Links Wanaka, covering 6ha between Wānaka Golf Course and Three Parks, is being developed by Kurt Gibbons, whose company is behind several projects in Queenstown, including Lakehouse Villas, The Crest Chalets, Maribel apartments, Campbell Village and Five Mile Villas. Prices start at $699,000 for a two-bedroom home. A four-bedroom home will cost $1,199,000. Mr Gibbons said these were considered affordable homes for Wanaka, where the median house price was about $1.6million. ‘‘There is a strong demand for rental stock in the area, but we also want to provide affordable housing so people looking to enter the market can do so with confidence and long-term stability, he said. ‘‘We’re confident that there is a growing need for high-quality homes here and we’re committed to providing opportunities that support the community and enhance the area.’’ He said Wānaka was an area he had been keen on for a long time, and he had been waiting for the right parcel of land. Earthworks are expected to start before the middle of the year, with a completion date of late next year. Harcourts real estate agent Mel Carter welcomed the development. ‘‘It is unprecedented, a first for Wānaka, and a much-needed housing development for the community.’’ olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz