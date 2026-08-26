A public transport service connecting Alexandra, Cromwell, Wānaka and Queenstown has moved a step closer following an Otago Regional Council (ORC) meeting. At a full council meeting in Dunedin on Wednesday, councillors voted to approve the endorsement of an investment case for a two-year trial of a bus service connecting major population centres in Central Otago to Queenstown. Councillors also noted the service outlined in the investment case would be included for consideration in ORC’s draft 2027 long-term plan considerations. The decision represents a small step closer to a public transport service connecting major population centres in Otago, which are at present served only by private operators. Endorsement of the business case was required to ensure the project could be considered for funding by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). Councillors were generally supportive of the investment case, but concerns were expressed over the potential for the service to contribute to rises in rates. Cr Gary Kelliher’s position reflected the concerns expressed in the discussion, as well as the strategic nature of endorsing the business case. “It will be a tiny bite toward the traffic volumes that are on these routes, and it does feel a little bit like playing fast and loose with ratepayers’ money because $50 across the targeted area is a big increase, and there are far more important infrastructure needs that would help “I have a real degree of concern with the situation as its presented to us, but I don’t want to be voting against it and not give it a chance to seek NZTA funding,” Cr Kelliher said. In the investment case, council staff identified a two-year trial of a two-route bus network, with each route operating four trips a day, seven days a week, beginning in 2028 as the preferred option. [Missing Credit]Transport links between Queenstown, Wānaka and Alexandra are run by private operators, with no public transport connecting Otago's major population centres. Photo: Supplied The first route would connect Alexandra, Clyde and Cromwell, with the second route connecting Wānaka, Luggate, Pisa Moorings, Cromwell, Frankton and Queenstown. In the proposed model, timetables would be synchronised to facilitate transfers at Cromwell, allowing people to travel from Alexandra to Queenstown or from Wānaka to Clyde by bus with minimal wait times. The economic modelling looked at the impacts of charging a $10 or $20 fare for a journey from Wānaka or Alexandra to Queenstown, with reduced fares for shorter journeys such as Wānaka to Luggate. Travelling from Wānaka’s Lakefront to Queenstown Airport via Skydrive now costs $49, or $40 with InterCity’s once-a-day service. A standard fare from Alexandra to Queenstown with InterCity costs between $36 and $45. The service recommended by council staff would cost $2.928\u2009million per year, in addition to $100,000 in start-up costs, with a benefit-cost ratio of 1.6, meaning that for every $1 invested, the service would provide $1.60 in value. Council staff recommended that 49% of operating costs be generated through targeted rates, with co-funding for the remaining costs to sought from NZTA. The council voted to note that the preferred service would be included in ORC’s 2027-30 service improvement programme bid made to NZTA. If NZTA approved the proposed service for inclusion in ORC’s 2027-30 National Land Transport public transport improvement programme, 51% of the net operating costs would become eligible for NZTA funding, the investment case said. The inclusion of public transport connecting Queenstown with Central Otago population centres follows a similar decision made on public transport in the Upper Clutha in August, with councillors voting to include a two-year trial bus service connecting Hāwea with Albert Town and Wānaka in its 2027 long-term plan. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz