State Highway 6 between Makarora and Hāwea in Central Otago is to reopen to continuous traffic during the day at the weekend, following multiple slips on the road since last week.

Escorted convoys have been operating three times daily from Tuesday to keep access available through the area.

Roading crews have worked long hours to clear about 30 slips following heavy rain, repair damage and monitor for risks of any further slips, the NZ Transport Agency said.

Subject to weather interruptions, from 8am on Saturday and Sunday the road would open to all traffic without convoys and close at 5.30pm.

Temporary speed limits would be in place and at least one site limited to a single lane where motorists need to stop on demand.

“The reason this section of SH6 needs to close again in the weekend hours between 5.30pm and 8am is that fresh slips could come down in the dark that are not visible to road users, and roading crews will not be readily available to assist as they are during the day,” a spokesman for NZTA said.

After 5.30pm on Sunday, the road would close and convoys operating again three times daily from Monday.

“Keeping traffic access limited to the daily convoys on the weekdays will allow crews to work faster and more safely on what is needed to fully restore the road.

"Rain is forecast in the area throughout the weekend and if this results in any further slips, or concerns that further slips are imminent, the daytime reopenings referred to above may have to be cut short.”

The spokesman said NZTA appreciated the public demand to return the road to fully open at all times, and multiple crews are working hard to ensure this can be done safely.

The scheduled departure and return times for the convoys on weekdays next week are:

Convoy 1 departs Makarora village heading south at 7.15am; then returns north at 8am from Isthmus Peak Track car park.

Convoy 2 departs Isthmus Peak Track car park heading north at 12pm; then returns south from Makarora village at 12.45pm.

Convoy 3 departs Isthmus Peak Track car park heading north at 5.30pm; then returns south from Makarora Village at 6.15pm.

- Allied Media