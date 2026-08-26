An Albert Town man who feared his neighbours could be killed as he helped with evacuations is shocked to learn the massive fire that threatened the suburb is being treated as suspicious. Ben Wallbank was alerted to the vegetation fire in Albert Town on Saturday night when a delivery driver knocked on his door and told him about it. “We stepped outside and in the moment we assumed that a house was on fire because the flames were so high. “It was maybe five doors down from us and there was that immediate thought of, ‘Oh God, people are probably still in their houses and have no idea’. “We ran down to the end of the road and started evacuating people, and once that was done there were outbuildings and fences that were starting to catch fire, so the priority was to put those out to mitigate it spreading as much as possible before the fire service turned up.” The fire took hold in a reserve with an extended belt of trees and native vegetation and forced the evacuation of 22 nearby homes at the weekend. On Wednesday afternoon, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said it was treating the fire as suspicious. “It’s shocking that someone would think that’s something you do for a bit of fun, and risk everyone’s houses and lives starting a fire for a laugh,” Mr Wallbank said. In a media release, Fenz said “the origin and cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious”, with specialist fire investigators on the ground on Wednesday. Fenz Otago community risk manager James Knapp said the organisation was interested to hear from people who were in the area shortly before the fire was reported at 7.28pm, and would appreciate any photographs or video footage of the early stages of the fire. Of particular interest was the half-hour between 7.15pm and 7.45pm, and the area between the lagoon end of the reserve south of Lagoon Avenue, he said. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz