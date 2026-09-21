Fin Melville Ives, of Wānaka, competes in the free ski semifinals at The Snow League’s inaugural World Challenge at Cardrona Alpine Resort at the weekend.

Team Challengers, including Melville Ives, Mischa Thomas, of Auckland, and Sara Shimizu and Ryusei Yamada, both of Japan, took home top honours from the event.

A statement from The Snow League said incoming weather had brought the weekend’s competition to an early close, with semifinal results determining the final team standings.

Despite the shortened competition, Team Challengers finished the semifinals as the points leader.

Yamada, Melville Ives and Thomas each won their respective divisions, while Shimizu finished second behind Queralt Castellet, of Spain. Photo: The Snow League