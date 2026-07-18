The sun sets behind Mount Aspiring National Park as Wānaka celebrates Matariki on the lakefront. Photos: Deanna Gerlach

Wānaka residents gathered in their hundreds to bring in the Māori new year last Friday for Kahu Youth’s Matariki celebration.

Kahu Youth’s director of operations Anna Sutherland said that the event had grown significantly from its humble beginnings as a potluck dinner at the football club to a major event in the town centre.

"Every year it gets a bit bigger, and it was great that Matariki took place during the school holidays this year because we had so many people come along and enjoy the day with us," Ms Sutherland said.

The children of Wanaka Primary School perform a kapa haka for the gathered masses.

As the event has grown, so has its footprint and the closure of the lakefront carpark allowed the event to make the most of the green space next to the Dinosaur Park.

"We’ve definitely taken up more space because we’ve needed to with so many people coming along.

"This year for the first time we were able to close the car park, so we could put the stage in the car park and spread out, we had so many people come along, so it felt really full," Ms Sutherland said.

People gather to watch fire performers at the lakefront for Kahu Youth’s 2026 Matariki celebrations.

Wānaka enjoyed a beautiful clear sky in the afternoon and evening, providing the perfect backdrop for the community to come together.

"We were very fortunate with the great weather, and we had a beautiful sunset, and lots of people came along and celebrated with us," Ms Sutherland said.

The event is a celebration, but it is also a significant opportunity for the youth organisation to provide volunteering opportunities for young people in the community.

A volunteer lays down a hāngī, preparing a wood fire and rocks in a pit ready to cook lamb and vegetables.

"We had about 40 young people volunteering on every aspect of the event, from preparing the kai and collecting wood for the hāngī, to managing the side of stage, MCing the event, as well as setting it up and packing it down," Ms Sutherland said.

At the heart of the event is a desire to immerse people in Māori culture, while bringing the community together.

"We just want to invite our whole community to come together and celebrate with kai, with our hāngī, we have kapa haka, and to make it really inclusive so everyone can be a part and enjoy and be immersed in the Māori culture," Ms Sutherland said.

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz