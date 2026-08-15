Wānaka environmental charity WAI Wānaka has announced a new partnership with internationally renowned landscape painter Andrew Tischler. The partnership will see Tischler shine a spotlight on WAI Wānaka’s work to protect and restore the region’s lakes and waterways, with a series of new paintings to be sold as part of a fundraising event for WAI Wānaka in November. The partnership builds on a previously successful collaboration in which Tischler’s painting, The Source, inspired by Rob Roy Glacier, sold for $50,000, with $25,000 of the proceeds donated to WAI Wānaka. Tischler, who is based in Wānaka, said, art could help people to see and appreciate the natural world in a different way, and the had drawn significant inspiration from Wānaka’s surrounding landscape. “The landscapes of Central Otago and the Southern Alps provide endless inspiration for my work. “The more I’ve learned about WAI Wānaka and what is at stake for our freshwater ecosystems, the more I wanted to contribute in a meaningful way. “I’m proud to partner with WAI Wānaka and support their mission to protect these extraordinary environments for future generations,” Tischler said. Announcing the partnership, WAI Wānaka chief executive said, “Andrew has a remarkable ability to connect people with nature through his art. “Protecting local waterways requires community effort,” Dillon said. “Andrew’s passion, creativity and ability to tell powerful stories through his work make him an exceptional advocate for our cause.” ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz