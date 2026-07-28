The “for sale” is going up at Wānaka Lakes Health Centre, but no changes are expected to its day-to-day operations. Colliers commercial real estate broker Geoff McElrea said the property, which opened in 2011, had been brought to market as part of a planned ownership transition. “Several of the owners have retired, and others are approaching retirement and have decided it is the appropriate time to divest the property. “The centre remains a successful, well-established health precinct, and the sale relates to the ownership of the building rather than the businesses operating within it.” Mr McElrea said the existing tenants — two medical centres, a pharmacy, a physiotherapy clinic and optometrist — would continue to operate under their lease agreements. The property had an average lease length of about six years across all the tenants, he said. When the centre opened, the Otago Daily Times reported it was developed with “private funds by Wanacare Limited partners”. Of the founding partners, Dr Andrew McLeod, of Wānaka Medical Centre, former Aspiring Medical Centre GP Dr Simon Brebner, and Virginia Rutledge, of Wānaka Physiotherapy, remain directors of Wanacare Limited, and are joined on the board by Janine Tulloch, the chief financial officer of Classic Group, which describes itself as one of New Zealand’s largest land developers. According to Queenstown Lakes District Council, as of July 2025, the capital value of the property was $14.3\u2009million. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz