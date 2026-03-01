Publicy-funded X-ray services will be available in Wānaka from today. Photo: (File) Getty Images

New publicly-funded X-ray and ultrasound services are set to provide Wānaka residents with "timely, quality healthcare close to home".

The new services are available in the town from today.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the services provide Wānaka residents local access to routine diagnostic imaging closer to home, having previously needed to travel to access those services.

It is expected to provide about 1400 X-rays and 1500 ultrasounds over the next 18 months, significantly expanding access to essential diagnostic testing across the region.

"Until now, patients in Wānaka who were referred by their GP or primary care provider for a funded X-ray or ultrasound have not been able to receive those services locally," Mr Brown said.

"That has meant travelling outside of Wānaka for routine diagnostic tests, adding time, cost, and stress for patients and their families.

"From today, GPs and other primary care providers can refer patients for funded imaging right here in Wānaka. This will help people access the tests they need more quickly and begin treatment sooner.

"This expansion has been delivered through outsourcing arrangements that increase local capacity and make better use of available services, ensuring patients can receive timely diagnosis and treatment closer to home."

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the new service directly responded to feedback gathered during last year’s 13 Rural Health Roadshows.

"At the Wānaka roadshow, the community made it clear that access to diagnostic tests was a major barrier to care," Mr Doocey said.

"We’ve listened to that feedback and taken practical action. This is about delivering real improvements that rural communities can see and feel.

"People living in Central Otago deserve timely, quality healthcare close to home. Changes like this reduce unnecessary travel and ensure patients can access reliable services in their own community.

"Where you live shouldn’t determine how quickly you can access the care you need. We are focused on practical solutions that strengthen rural health services and improve access for New Zealanders across the country."

Patients must be referred through the existing community referred radiology programme, the announcement said. Urgent imaging will continue to be provided at Dunstan Hospital in Clyde.

- Allied Media