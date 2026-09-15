A wanted man last seen in Hamilton might now be somewhere in Otago.

Police on Tuesday afternoon said they were seeking sightings of Stephen Grason, 42, over an arrest warrant.

Grason was last seen in Hamilton but police said he might be in the Otago area, or Northland where he has historical links.

He is 179cm tall and of medium build, and police said he should not be approached.

“If you see Grason, please call 111 and use the reference number 260911/4792.’

Non-urgent information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105, using the same reference number.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

— Allied Media