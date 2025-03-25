Ballot gives special access to young duck hunters

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Young and first-time duck hunters across Otago will have special access to prime hunting locations for the 2025 season opening through a dedicated ballot system.

‘‘Introducing the next generation to waterfowl hunting remains one of our key priorities,’’ Otago Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon said.

‘‘We offer this special ballot to provide junior and novice hunters exclusive access to select wetlands during the first nine days of the waterfowl hunting season.’’

The initiative covers hunting stands and ponds across six Fish & Game-managed wetlands - at Takitakitoa and Otokia in the lower Taieri area, Tokomariro Mouth, Inch Clutha and Waitepeka in the Clutha area, and Paerau Wetland in the upper Taieri.

Successful applicants will receive access permits valid from May 3-11. Each young hunter must be supervised by an adult companion.

‘‘The hunting tradition is typically passed down through family connections or mentors,’’ Mr Dixon said.

‘‘While pursuing game for harvest, young hunters also develop a deeper appreciation for our wetland ecosystems. These shared experiences in nature strengthen relationships and create lasting memories.’’

Participants must possess current game bird and firearms licences.

Applications close tomorrow, with the ballot draw scheduled for Thursday, March 27.

To enter, visit the Fish & Game website or the Otago Fish & Game Facebook page. Licences for the 2025 game bird season are now on sale.

“The outlook for this duck season is, as always, hopeful as our region is blessed with great game-bird resources and hunting opportunities for all skill levels,” Mr Dixon said.

“After prolonged wet conditions during the breeding period, we’ve had reports anecdotally of strong brood numbers around the region, which is a good sign for the upcoming season.”

After the first nine days of the season, limited permits for the managed wetlands will become available to other adult hunters.

A percentage of every gamebird hunting licence sold directly supports habitat restoration initiatives.