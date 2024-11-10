Armistice Day at the Ashburton RSA

The Armistice Day remembrance will be outdoors at the Ashburton RSA, next to the Lone Pine. Photo: Supplied

Armistice Day tomorrow will be acknowledged in a remembrance gathering at the Ashburton RSA.

Members of the public are asked to assemble at 10.50am on Monday.

The national day of remembrance, which takes place every year on November 11 at 11am, marks the closure of World War I, and the silencing of the guns.

The remembrance this year will be held at the RSA, next to the Lone Pine tree.

The remembrance tree is grown from seeds sourced from Gallipoli and was received from the National RSA to commemorate the centennial of Ashburton RSA.

The tree as a backdrop to the service was significant as the tree was a Turkish Red Pine grown from seed sourced from Gallipoli, where many ANZAC’s lost their lives.

The original Lone Pine was the only tree left on the hill after Turkish soldiers felled the rest to use for fortifications. It survived long enough to give its name to the hill, which the soldiers called Lone Pine.

The tree is a living memorial to those unfortunate heroes who lost their lives there.

Cadets from the Ashburton’s cadet forces will carry out flag raising duties, and there will be a 15-minute service. There will be seating available for those who need it.

Following the service people are invited in to the RSA for refreshments and a chat, he said.

The Armistice was signed by the Allies and Germany and, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 the guns fell silent.

The remembrance acknowledged the men and women who had served, been injured and died in service for their country.

– Armistice Day service tomorrow at the Ashburton RSA starts at 11am.