Emergency services called to Omarama Airfield

Emergency services were called to a medical event involving a plane at Omarama Airfield in the Waitaki District today.

A St John spokeswoman said a first response unit responded to the medical event, which involved a plane but was not technically an aviation incident.

One person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries and did not need to be transported to hospital, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance and a medical response team from Omarama Station were sent, along with a crew from Otematata Station.

They assisted the ambulance crew at the scene.

The incident was believed to be a medical event affecting the pilot who had landed his plane, he said.

