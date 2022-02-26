Saturday, 26 February 2022

Emergency services called to Omarama Airfield

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Regions

    Emergency services were called to a medical event involving a plane at Omarama Airfield in the Waitaki District today.

    A St John spokeswoman said a first response unit responded to the medical event, which involved a plane but was not technically an aviation incident.

    One person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries and did not need to be transported to hospital, she said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance and a medical response team from Omarama Station were sent, along with a crew from Otematata Station.

    They assisted the ambulance crew at the scene.

    The incident was believed to be a medical event affecting the pilot who had landed his plane, he said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter