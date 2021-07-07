Three-month delay can boost bridge case: council manager

The Ashburton District Council says a three-month pushback on its second bridge business case is expected to cost about $70,000 but believes it was a necessary move.

However, local ratepayers will foot only a portion of the bill with costs to be covered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Provincial Growth Fund.

It was revealed last week the business case had been delayed until the end of September as there was a need to consolidate data from the May floods which battered the district and damaged the State Highway 1 Ashburton overpass.

Council infrastructure services manager Neil McCann said another three months would ensure the council was well placed to leverage a bigger slice from NZTA.

"We've got facts and figures that can boost this business case even better and to give us a better chance for increased funding, not just 51%," he said.

So far, the council has spent $125,000 on professional fees with Stantec to develop a strategic report to be presented to the transport agency.

Mr McCann said he expected the additional work would "probably cost about $70,000".

Despite this, the time frames of Stantec, which has been engaged since April 2020, came under fire by the mayor last week.

Only 20% of costs for the business case would be paid for by council, with 29% to come out of a $94,000 allocation from the now defunct Provincial Growth Fund and 51% from NZTA.

Following the floods, there have been calls for second-bridge plans to be fast-tracked and for central government to bankroll above its usual 51% threshold.

A total of $7.5 million was also set aside in the council's 2021-31 long-term plan budget which was adopted this week.

Planning for a second Ashburton bridge has endured a shaky history since a feasibility report was completed 15 years ago.

Mr McCann said council was forced back to square one when changes were made to the Government Policy Statement on land transport, which refocused its priorities towards connectivity and climate change.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has recently been made aware of the need for a second bridge courtesy of discussions between her and Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown.

The prime minister offered no guarantees of the transport agency taking on a larger funding share, although Mr McCann said there was now heightened interest from central government.