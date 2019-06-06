40th Brass Monkey may be last

Participants face cold conditions at an earlier edition of the Brass Monkey. Photo: ODT

Organisers of the Brass Monkey Rally event have said next year's 40th edition may be the last.

lack of ''new blood'' coming through the ranks has been identified as a factor by Brass Monkey Rally committee member John Willems.

John Willems.

''There's a few of us grey-haired old buggers still there.

''We've got a really good team but some of us are getting a little bit tired.''

About 950 patrons attended the Central Otago rally over the weekend compared to previous year attendances of 1500-2000 people.

Mr Willems said the turnout this year was ''disappointing''.

''We'll be lucky to break even this year.''

An option of an event manager had been considered previously for organisers but was deemed not financially viable, Mr Willems said.

The introduction of additional vendors and a fireworks display was one of the features organisers were considering for the 40th rally in 2020.

A handful of patrons on social media were also critical of police for stopping riders from travelling over the Dunstan Trail.

Mr Willems said organisers continued to have a great relationship with police and it was the actions of a handful of people which had ruined it for the majority.

In 2017, three unwarranted and unregistered riders were involved in separate accidents on the Dunstan Trail.

''It was a privilege. And you know what happens with privileges when you go too fast, you get them taken away from you.''

The escort along the Dunstan Trail from Poolburn to Idaburn Dam had been stopped as a result.

Police had a checkpoint at the entrance to the Dunstan Trail, near Middlemarch and Moa Creek over the weekend.

Acting Road Policing Manager Snr Sgt Jared Kirk said police were happy with the compliance levels of most riders.

Nobody tested positive for alcohol and one rider was stopped and forbidden to continue due to an expired licence.

The weekend ended in tragedy when Christchurch man Michael Rowe was killed in a four-vehicle accident after the Brass Monkey event on Sunday.

