Alexandra undies flusher bungs up pipes

Some of the errant undies. Photo: Central Otago District Council

The hunt is on for a mystery undies flusher, or flushers, clogging Alexandra's wastewater system.

The Central Otago District Council says the blockages caused by children's underwear are costing thousands to remedy.

"For over 12 months, your Water Services Team, has had to respond to multiple blockages in the same wastewater pump station on Eureka Street, Alexandra," the council said in a Facebook post.

Each time always the blockage was caused by children's underwear sizes 6-12.

The council is urging parents and caregivers to speak with children about what can and cannot be flushed down the toilet.

"Each time this happens it costs our community to fix the issue," the council said.