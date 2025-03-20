American man admits causing fatal Cromwell crash

A 60-year-old American tourist has admitted causing a fatal crash which left one person dead and another injured near Cromwell at the weekend.

The man admitted a charge of careless driving causing death and another of careless driving causing injury in the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 on March 15.

The crash resulted in the death of a 65-year-old American woman and the injured victim was still in hospital, Alexandra District Court heard today.

Judge Dominic Flatley granted the defendant interim name suppression, as well as a request to move the man’s bail conditions and sentencing to the North Shore.

The man was remanded on bail to appear in the North Shore District Court on April 15.

His passport had been surrendered as part of his bail conditions.