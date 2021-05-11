Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Arrest made in Alexandra duck shooting incident

    Alexandra police yesterday arrested a man in relation to a duck shooting incident that left two women with minor shotgun pellet injuries. 

    The 26-year-old man has been charged with careless use of a firearm causing bodily injury. 

    Detective Sergeant Paul Slater of Queenstown police said the incident occurred on May 2, opening weekend of duck shooting season, at about 11am when the women were walking on a track alongside the Clutha River near Alexandra. 

    "The men responsible spoke to the injured women when they realised what had happened and offered assistance, however they left the scene in their boat."

    Police were notified after the women arrived at Alexandra Medical Centre, where they were treated for minor pellet injuries to the shoulder and lower leg.

    The group of men were believed to be shooting from a boat in the river.

    The man is scheduled to appear in Alexandra District Court on  Wednesday 12 May. 

     

     

