Black ice warning for Otago roads

Motorists in parts of Otago are being warned of fog and black ice on roads this morning.

The Central Otago District Council says low fog is causing black ice to form on roads across the district, particularly around Alexandra and Cromwell and conditions are "extremely slippery".

Crews are monitoring and gritting, but motorists are urged to take extra care and reduce driving speeds.

The Queentown Lakes District Council says there is black ice on State Highway 6 between Kingston and Frankton, and in localised areas in the Kawarau Gorge and Queensbury.

There is ice in Queenstown Hill and Fernhill so grit has been applied to the main roads, but smaller side roads will not be gritted until later this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency has ice warnings in place for sections of SH6 - the Kawarau Gorge road and Haast Pass.