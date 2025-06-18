Boil water notices still in place for Central Otago towns

Boil water notices remain in place for Ranfurly, Omakau and Ophir after heavy rain affected the quality of supply in the Central Otago towns last week.

In an update this afternoon the Central Otago District Council said Naseby residents were still being asked to conserve water as well.

Late last week the council said that rainfall had made the source water for towns' supplies too turbid, or dirty, to effectively treat.

Today the CODC said the Ranfurly source was now back within normal clarity levels, and Omakau/Ophir had returned to normal, but advised that the boil water notices were still in place.

The Naseby treatment plant was still not fully operational but water quality was slowly improving.

Water tankers have been stationed in Ranfurly, Omakau and Ophir.