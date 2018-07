A car flipped on Springvale Rd near Alexandra this morning. Photo: Tom Kitchin

Emergency services are attending after a car rolled near Alexandra this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 11am to reports of a ''red sedan or hatchback'' rolled in Springvale Rd, between McArthur and Dunstan Rds.

Police said the car crashed because the road was wet.

There were no injuries.