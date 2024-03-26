Celebrating 100 years since power station opened

Two white flags waving from the top of the Roxburgh Commercial Hotel was the signal Hector Kemp had been waiting for.

He raced down the hill to flick a switch, sending electricity through the power lines in the Teviot Valley.

That moment on March 27, 1924 saw the George Power Station, the inaugural station of the Teviot Hydro Electric Scheme, generate electricity for the very first time.

On Saturday, a century later, the milestone moment was celebrated — along with the formation of what is now Pioneer Energy — with the 100 Years of Energy Celebration in Roxburgh.

Stu Moore, of Dunedin, left, Shontal Tumai, of Roxburgh, and Colin Moore, of Australia, lead the procession on the 100 Years of Energy Celebration Walk through the back streets of Roxburgh on Saturday. The event was to mark 100 years since the opening of the George Power Station. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

A whole day of community activities in keeping with the original opening celebration took place with tours of the Bridge and Ellis Hydro Electric Stations, old fashioned children's games, a science and art competition and 100 Years of Energy Expo.

In the afternoon a celebration walk led by horses and carts with vintage tractors and walkers made its way through the back streets of Roxburgh to the Teviot Union Church hall for the formal ceremony and unveiling of the original first power pole in Otago.

Pioneer Energy general manager assets and compliance Yvonne Malcolm said the George Power Station was the first public electricity supply in the area and was still operational today.

Prior to it people were using kerosene lamps and candles for light, she said.

‘‘There was 3000 people in the street celebrating it 100 years ago ... [it] was pretty novel — people came from all over.’’

