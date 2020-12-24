Centenarian guest of honour

Preparing to lead the Tapanui Christmas Parade as guest of honour today is Ribbonwood Country Home resident Aldyth Kerr (100). PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Move over, Santa.

The man in red may have a rival for centre stage during this evening’s Christmas Parade in Tapanui.

Although Santa is expected to put in an appearance on one of the many floats gracing the 67th annual parade in West Otago, the true guest of honour at this year’s event is recent centenarian Aldyth Kerr.

The Ribbonwood Country Home resident marked the notable milestone on December 15, and said she seemed to have been celebrating ever since.

"I had a party here on my birthday, then a get-together at the RSA with family after that.

"I think we’ve got through about five cakes so far, and to tell the truth I’m not really one for a party."

Mrs Kerr said although flattered, she had an inkling she might be asked to feature in the parade, traditionally led by an open-topped vintage car.

She joked she would practise her "royal wave" in preparation.

"I expect it will be like the Queen, although I hope it doesn’t rain."

A former primary school teacher, and heading a family of three sons, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Mrs Kerr said she looked forward to the parade each year.

"I love to see the floats, and all the children enjoying themselves. It’s a celebration."

Parade convener Barbara Hanna hoped forecast rain would clear in time for the parade tonight.

"Tapanui is looking very bright and seasonal with all the shops decorated and street bunting in place.

"People begin to gather from 6pm, and the parade starts at 7pm, so fingers crossed we can go ahead uninterrupted.

"We’ve never had to cancel one yet."

She said all were welcome, and a barbecue and refreshments would be available.

The event would include Christmas music, about 30 floats, a fancy dress competition, and other traditional entertainments to be enjoyed with family and friends.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz