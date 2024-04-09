Central Otago distillery advertises 'best job in world'

The distillery operates on the shore of Lake Dunstan. Photo: supplied

Got a nose for whisky and the desire to live in beautiful Central Otago?

Distilling company Scapegrace thinks it has got the "best job in the world" for you.

The distillery on the shore of Lake Dunstan is looking for an assistant distillery manager and master blender.

Co-founder Daniel McLaughlin said they have begun an international search.

"This is the chance to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and work in a state-of-the-art facility, helping to carve a path globally for New Zealand spirits," he said.

And on your days off "you'll be skiing in the nearby mountains, boating on the lake and enjoying New Zealand's world-famous nature.

"This truly is the best job in the world".

Bad news for most, though: The successful candidate will need at least five years' experience distilling whisky.

The distillery also produces gin and vodka and exports to more than 40 countries.

