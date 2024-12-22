Community backs helipad plan

Photo: ODT files

Support for the proposed medical helipad at Cromwell Aerodrome has been strong and from across the board.

Cromwell Lions committee convener Pete Moen said the support of the community had been incredible.

The Central Otago District Council, Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust and St John had all voiced support for the project, as had the Cromwell community.

"The project grew from word of mouth," he said.

The helipad was expected to cost about $83,000, and the Cromwell Lions had been raising money from their projects in the community, he said.

About $34,000 worth of materials and services had been funded with the support of businesses and members of the community.

Mr Moen said the Lions were almost there with their funding goals and might look into community grants to gather the remaining funds.

The most difficult and expensive part of building the helipad would be acquiring the aviation-grade lights and a reflective wind sock to help pilots gauge the direction and strength of the wind, he said.

Other regional communities have built dedicated helipads for medical helicopters.

Lumsden and Owaka opened their helipads this year.

