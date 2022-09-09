Friday, 9 September 2022

Contamination investigated

    By Oscar Francis
    Specialised equipment will be used to deal with suspected mercury contamination in Cromwell, emergency services say.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded to reports of a hazardous substance at a Cromwell home about 12.30pm yesterday.

    There was only a small amount of the substance in some rubble, the spokesman said.

    Outside agencies had been called into assist, including to confirm the nature of the substance and how to deal with it. The substance was being treated as mercury but there was no risk to the public, the spokesman said.

    Two crews had attended the incident, but one was called away to deal with a minor fence fire and was stood down afterwards.

    The incident was a case of "hurry up and wait" throughout the afternoon for the remaining crew who were keeping their distance, the spokesman said.

    Specialised equipment, including a full hazardous materials crew, would attend from Dunedin today.

    Otago Regional Council compliance manager Tami Sergeant said an incident responder had been sent to the site to assist with the emergency response.

     

     

     

