Council has new-look executive leadership team

Restructure ... The Central Otago District Council’s new executive leadership team is made up of (from left) business support group manager Saskia Righarts, planning and infrastructure group manager Louise van der Voort, community experience group manager David Scoones, chief executive Sanchia Jacobs, people and culture group manager Louise Fleck and community vision group manager Dylan Rushbrook. PHOTO: WILL NELSON

The Central Otago District Council has introduced a new structure to better look at the community and bigger picture.

In a statement released yesterday, the council said it had a new-look executive leadership team.

The new approach starts this week and includes a reshaped executive leadership team and reshuffling of existing teams to new reporting lines.

Chief executive Sanchia Jacobs said the new structure would give her team more capacity to focus on the community and create the space needed for the executive team to focus on some of the big conversations happening in the local government sector.

“Bringing together those functions that interface with our community is a genuine step forwards for our organisation, and at a time when focusing on the community we serve has never been more important. The new structure, which includes the addition of one role created within existing budgets as well as internal promotions, will help enhance our ability to achieve all the great things we are here to deliver for our community and amazing region,’’ she said.

‘‘It will also give our executive the opportunity to focus more on the strategic space, ensuring we can engage appropriately in a rapidly changing local government environment and deliver on the vision that our elected members set on behalf of the community.”

Dylan Rushbrook, formerly general manager of Tourism Central Otago, has stepped into the role of community vision group manager.

He will be responsible for community development, communications and engagement, economic development, strategy and policy, and tourism. He has held senior roles in recruitment, sales and marketing, and governance positions with Dunedin Venues, Regional Tourism NZ and the Southern Lakes Event Investment Panel.

Anthony Longman from the Tourism Central Otago team has been appointed the new head of destination to replace Mr Rushbrook in his former role.

David Scoones joins the council as community experience group manager. A former chairman of the Cromwell Youth Trust he has returned home to New Zealand from Australia with his wife and children.

He will lead the parks, pools, libraries and customer services functions

Saskia Righarts, who held the chief adviser role at the council since 2018, took up a new position as business support group manager in September this year. She leads the information services, risk and procurement, finance and governance functions.

Louise van der Voort, who has held the role of planning and environment executive manager since 2004, has a change of title from this week to planning and infrastructure group manager.

She will continue to oversee the planning and regulatory functions, and property team, and now also takes on responsibility for roading and environmental services.

Louise Fleck, who has been seconded to an executive role for some time leading libraries, customer services and people and culture functions, was confirmed permanently as people and culture general manager. She will focus on human resources, organisational culture initiatives, and health, safety and wellbeing.

Julie Muir, formerly infrastructure services executive manager, took on the role of Three Waters director in July this year — a position jointly funded by Otago and Southland councils — and continues to oversee the council’s water services and capital works programme.