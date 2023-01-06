Couple snowed in at hotel; then bought it

Husband and wife Jared Miller and Chantelle Walker are loving being part of the community at Omakau. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

When husband and wife Jared Miller and Chantelle Walker went on winter holiday last year, they had no plans to upend their lives in Dunedin.They decided to travel via the Pigroot (State Highway 85), Mr Miller said, and called into the Commercial Hotel for a travel break and a pint.

"The fire was on and we got talking to Colleen behind the bar and said the pub had a really nice feel, and we were told it was up for sale," Mr Miller said.

"We talked about it all the way to Wanaka and called in on the way back through to have another pint."

They became snowed in, so booked a room upstairs in the historic hotel, built in 1898 by William Leask as Omakau's first homestead before becoming traveller accommodation and then a licensed hotel.

"We stayed the night, had a few drinks with the locals and liked the place even more."

They decided the next day they wanted to take on the hotel, and then it was just a matter of working out how they could do so.

The couple had a painting and decorating business in Dunedin and Ms Walker worked in office management while also handling the administration for the business.

They took over the hotel on October 25 and had no regrets.

Ms Walker said the locals had been very welcoming.

"We love it here. Just look around. You have to pinch yourself. It's a stunning part of the country.

"The community where people listen to the answer when asking you how you are is such a difference from a larger city."

They had been busier than expected as they put their own mark on the hotel and searched for staff that fit the culture they wanted for the hotel, she said.

"It's that genuine interest, and being engaged, and really present and really talking to our customers, not just with our visitors but with our local customers as well. How are they doing _ are they OK?"

Mr Miller said he loved learning about the local history from the customers.

"They've been here for generations _ this person has married this person and they have this farm over this side and these folks do this, that and the next thing _ it's really cool."

They both have a love of good food and launched a new menu they worked on closely with their chef that provides a mix of traditional pub favourites with some lighter Asian-flavoured dishes.

"We don't have any artificial sauces. Everything is made in-house, so we know what goes into it," Ms Walker said.

When asked how long they envisioned themselves being a mainstay of the Omakau community, Mr Miller laughed and replied, "At least 25 years", as that was the term of their lease.

"It's certainly where we want to be," he said.

By Tracie Barrett