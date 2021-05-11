Cromwell highway cleared after another rockfall

The site will be inspected today and stop-go traffic management will be in place. Photo: Shannon Thomson

Another slip has occurred on a big hill above State Highway 8 in Cromwell, following two days of heavy rain.

Mark Stewart, maintenance contract manager for NZ Transport Agency (Central Otago), said there was a small rockfall overnight near Deadman’s Point which blocked the southbound lane after heavy rain.

The slip was cleared at first light and the road was now back to two lanes again, he said.

"However there will be geotechnical inspections of the site today, so road users can expect manual traffic management and stop-go."

Image: NZTA

In July last year, a large slip affected SH8 near the intersection with SH8B and the Deadman's Point Bridge.

That slip measured roughly 30m from top to bottom, 20m wide and 15m deep and was made up of schist, earth, tussock and other vegetation.

Using helicopters, NZTA dropped 150,000 litres of water to help control and flush that slip.